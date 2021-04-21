Why should you keep an eye on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) is -19.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $1.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $1.51 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 9.52% higher than the price target low of $1.26 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is -2.30% and -1.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -2.46% off its SMA200. ELP registered 11.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.5685.

The stock witnessed a -12.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.47%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has around 6667 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $3.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.58. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.43% and -21.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP), with institutional investors hold 24.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.74B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 4.78%. Institutions hold 24.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 111.89 million shares valued at $160.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 87.22% of the ELP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 25.94 million shares valued at $37.1 million to account for 20.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.68 million shares representing 13.78% and valued at over $25.29 million, while Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. holds 11.61% of the shares totaling 14.9 million with a market value of $21.3 million.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 32.85% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.84% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 58.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.07.