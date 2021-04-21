Why should you keep an eye on Intel Corporation (INTC)?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is 25.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.61 and a high of $68.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $63.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.33% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -56.75% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.70, the stock is -3.30% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.83 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 15.94% off its SMA200. INTC registered 5.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.14.

The stock witnessed a -1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.12%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 110600 employees, a market worth around $256.40B and $77.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.69 and Fwd P/E is 13.33. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.77% and -8.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

Intel Corporation (INTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intel Corporation (INTC) is a “Hold”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $17.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.90% in year-over-year returns.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

3,362 institutions hold shares in Intel Corporation (INTC), with 2.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 65.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.10B, and float is at 4.06B with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 65.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 339.14 million shares valued at $16.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.33% of the INTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 309.41 million shares valued at $15.41 billion to account for 7.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 177.41 million shares representing 4.36% and valued at over $8.84 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 2.30% of the shares totaling 93.55 million with a market value of $4.66 billion.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Intel Corporation (INTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shenoy Navin, the company’s EVP, GM – Data Platforms Group. SEC filings show that Shenoy Navin sold 5,067 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $60.59 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71698.0 shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that McBride Kevin Thomas (VP Finance, Corp. Controller) sold a total of 524 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $61.58 per share for $32268.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14214.0 shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, McBride Kevin Thomas (VP Finance, Corp. Controller) disposed off 589 shares at an average price of $57.17 for $33673.0. The insider now directly holds 14,214 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 111.41% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 117.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.5% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 56.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.