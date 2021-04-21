Why should you keep an eye on Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)?

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is 1.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $141.65 and a high of $200.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JKHY stock was last observed hovering at around $161.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.7% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.97% off the consensus price target high of $182.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -5.71% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.85, the stock is 5.75% and 7.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 1.55% off its SMA200. JKHY registered -1.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $152.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $155.69.

The stock witnessed a 10.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.16%, and is 5.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has around 6717 employees, a market worth around $12.27B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.10 and Fwd P/E is 36.73. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.67% and -18.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $439.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Top Institutional Holders

923 institutions hold shares in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY), with 650.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 92.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.20M, and float is at 75.43M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 91.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.11 million shares valued at $1.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the JKHY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.46 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 11.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.39 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $548.36 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $378.69 million.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WIMSETT THOMAS A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WIMSETT THOMAS A bought 8,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $156.35 per share for a total of $1.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32841.0 shares.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that PRIM JOHN F (Director) sold a total of 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $193.89 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the JKHY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Tomson Steven W. (VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 3,698 shares at an average price of $175.17 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 4,963 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY).

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is trading 60.22% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 14.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.84% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.26.