Why should you keep an eye on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)?

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is 12.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a high of $12.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -13.71% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.94, the stock is 4.71% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 9.90% off its SMA200. LXP registered 20.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.75.

The stock witnessed a 7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.37%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $330.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.60 and Fwd P/E is 94.76. Profit margin for the company is 53.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.23% and -1.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lexington Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $81.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Top Institutional Holders

403 institutions hold shares in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), with 5.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.01% while institutional investors hold 99.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 275.02M, and float is at 271.38M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 97.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 51.1 million shares valued at $542.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.41% of the LXP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.27 million shares valued at $470.2 million to account for 15.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 33.52 million shares representing 12.08% and valued at over $356.03 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 13.75 million with a market value of $145.99 million.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 25 times.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) that is trading 55.55% up over the past 12 months. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is 88.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.81% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.18.