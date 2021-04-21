Will Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) is 60.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.24 and a high of $5.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OXSQ stock was last observed hovering at around $4.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.74% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.74% lower than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.88, the stock is 2.47% and 13.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 51.03% off its SMA200. OXSQ registered 67.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4871 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4973.

The stock witnessed a 18.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.69%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 162.67. Distance from 52-week low is 117.86% and -4.31% from its 52-week high.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.10% in year-over-year returns.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ), with 4.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.67% while institutional investors hold 8.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.59M, and float is at 46.80M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 8.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with over 0.53 million shares valued at $1.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.06% of the OXSQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Legal & General Group PLC with 0.35 million shares valued at $1.08 million to account for 0.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 0.34 million shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $1.05 million, while International Assets Investment Management, LLC holds 0.56% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $1.29 million.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.