ADT Inc. (ADT) Volatility At 3.57%, Should You Add A Position?

276 institutions hold shares in ADT Inc. (ADT), with 8.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.08% while institutional investors hold 94.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 816.35M, and float is at 691.67M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 93.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 608.93 million shares valued at $4.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 78.58% of the ADT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.16 million shares valued at $103.27 million to account for 1.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Miller Value Partners, LLC which holds 12.54 million shares representing 1.62% and valued at over $98.4 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 1.09% of the shares totaling 8.46 million with a market value of $66.42 million.

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is 13.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $17.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.38% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.91, the stock is 1.28% and 3.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 1.40% off its SMA200. ADT registered 76.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.26.

The stock witnessed a 11.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.26%, and is -4.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

ADT Inc. (ADT) has around 20500 employees, a market worth around $7.26B and $5.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.41. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.20% and -48.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

ADT Inc. (ADT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADT Inc. (ADT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.00% in year-over-year returns.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at ADT Inc. (ADT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DeVries James David, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that DeVries James David bought 143,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $7.13 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.92 million shares.

ADT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Smail David W (EVP, CLO and Secretary) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $6.99 per share for $48930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the ADT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, Apollo Management Holdings GP, (10% Owner) disposed off 42,920,526 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $429.21 million. The insider now directly holds 608,927,822 shares of ADT Inc. (ADT).