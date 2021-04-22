Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

1 institutions hold shares in Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), with 69.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.94% while institutional investors hold 86.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 468.70M, and float is at 220.76M with Short Float at 6.64%. Institutions hold 73.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. with over 151.82 million shares valued at $2.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 32.61% of the ACI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lubert-Adler Management Compnay, LP with 58.13 million shares valued at $1.02 billion to account for 12.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 5.95 million shares representing 1.28% and valued at over $104.6 million, while Private Management Group, Inc. holds 0.48% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $39.38 million.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) is 11.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.91 and a high of $20.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.88% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -50.23% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.53, the stock is 1.30% and 7.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -3.84% at the moment leaves the stock 22.24% off its SMA200. ACI registered a gain of 35.81% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.17.

The stock witnessed a 1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.69%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has around 270000 employees, a market worth around $8.78B and $69.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.83 and Fwd P/E is 10.45. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.28% and -6.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albertsons Companies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $15.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 201.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sankaran Vivek, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Sankaran Vivek bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $14.74 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.96 million shares.

Albertsons Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that DAVIS STEVEN A (Director) bought a total of 7,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $15.17 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94973.0 shares of the ACI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Fennebresque Kim S (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $14.93 for $14926.0. The insider now directly holds 75,039 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI).