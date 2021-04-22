Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is 89.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $4.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.64% off the consensus price target high of $4.40 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.64% higher than the price target low of $4.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is -7.45% and -16.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 49.98% off its SMA200. AMPY registered 236.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 216.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1370 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7472.

The stock witnessed a -21.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.29%, and is -3.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has around 189 employees, a market worth around $95.33M and $202.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 299.94% and -40.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-195.60%).

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $59.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -927.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), with 352.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 31.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.66M, and float is at 30.20M with Short Float at 5.17%. Institutions hold 31.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lasry, Marc with over 2.56 million shares valued at $3.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.75% of the AMPY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Trust Asset Management LLC with 1.52 million shares valued at $1.99 million to account for 4.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.0 million shares representing 2.63% and valued at over $1.31 million, while TCW Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.37% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $1.18 million.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lopez Anthony William. SEC filings show that Lopez Anthony William sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $3.41 per share for a total of $61393.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24540.0 shares.

Amplify Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that DuBard Denise sold a total of 13,284 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $3.40 per share for $45205.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15243.0 shares of the AMPY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP (Director) disposed off 8,548,485 shares at an average price of $1.09 for $9.34 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY).