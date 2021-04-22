Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) is -17.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.12 and a high of $37.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNA stock was last observed hovering at around $20.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.05% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 41.75% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.97, the stock is -3.94% and -10.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 4.22% at the moment leaves the stock -22.93% off its SMA200. RNA registered a loss of -23.41% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.10.

The stock witnessed a -12.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.39%, and is -1.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $794.97M and $6.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.68% and -44.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.50%).

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $830k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -265.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.40% year-over-year.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA), with 5.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.21% while institutional investors hold 97.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.57M, and float is at 32.19M with Short Float at 18.06%. Institutions hold 83.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 4.0 million shares valued at $101.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.63% of the RNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.42 million shares valued at $87.38 million to account for 9.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cormorant Asset Management, LP which holds 2.46 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $62.9 million, while EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds 5.60% of the shares totaling 2.1 million with a market value of $53.69 million.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEVIN ARTHUR A, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 4,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $27.87 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.