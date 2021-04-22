AXT Inc. (AXTI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

133 institutions hold shares in AXT Inc. (AXTI), with 2.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.55% while institutional investors hold 67.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.67M, and float is at 38.70M with Short Float at 3.77%. Institutions hold 62.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 3.23 million shares valued at $30.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the AXTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.83 million shares valued at $27.04 million to account for 6.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.86 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $17.82 million, while Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $16.37 million.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) is 10.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $15.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXTI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.58, the stock is -7.60% and -13.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 23.53% off its SMA200. AXTI registered 183.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.68.

The stock witnessed a -19.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.95%, and is -5.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) has around 784 employees, a market worth around $460.44M and $95.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 135.64 and Fwd P/E is 35.86. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.26% and -33.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AXT Inc. (AXTI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AXT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $29.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 212.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.20% in year-over-year returns.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at AXT Inc. (AXTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG MORRIS S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that YOUNG MORRIS S sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $12.25 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.73 million shares.

AXT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that FISCHER GARY L (VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $12.52 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the AXTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, FISCHER GARY L (VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.03 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 328,495 shares of AXT Inc. (AXTI).

AXT Inc. (AXTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 147.53% up over the past 12 months. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is 2043.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.06% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.