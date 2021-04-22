Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

115 institutions hold shares in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR), with 9.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.29% while institutional investors hold 50.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.68M, and float is at 27.38M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 39.08% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.33 million shares valued at $6.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.21% of the BHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 1.08 million shares valued at $4.98 million to account for 2.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jones Road Capital Management, LP which holds 1.07 million shares representing 2.59% and valued at over $4.93 million, while Ronit Capital LLP holds 2.42% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $4.61 million.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) is 30.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.69% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.00, the stock is -1.45% and -5.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 4.71% at the moment leaves the stock 46.87% off its SMA200. BHR registered 140.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.52.

The stock witnessed a -7.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.00%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $246.72M and $227.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.25% and -19.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.90%).

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76 with sales reaching $66.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -979.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.60% in year-over-year returns.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eubanks Deric S, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Eubanks Deric S sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $6.90 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82938.0 shares.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Stockton Richard J (CEO and President) sold a total of 53,159 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $6.92 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the BHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Stockton Richard J (CEO and President) disposed off 160,447 shares at an average price of $6.52 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 233,244 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR).