Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Is Up 8.41% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) is 8.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $8.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CATB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 53.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is -13.47% and -23.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -43.20% off its SMA200. CATB registered -53.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1083 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2143.

The stock witnessed a -30.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.42%, and is -6.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.70% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 85.60% and -72.99% from its 52-week high.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB), with 26.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 50.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.10M, and float is at 20.06M with Short Float at 12.95%. Institutions hold 50.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.17 million shares valued at $2.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.98% of the CATB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.82 million shares valued at $1.76 million to account for 3.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ikarian Capital, LLC which holds 0.65 million shares representing 2.78% and valued at over $1.39 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $1.34 million.