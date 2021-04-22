Check out this: Audacy Inc. (AUD) could be on the verge of a big rally

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is 87.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $6.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -54.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.63, the stock is -9.83% and -14.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -5.12% at the moment leaves the stock 57.86% off its SMA200. AUD registered 363.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 212.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.3624 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6072.

The stock witnessed a -21.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.33%, and is -8.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) has around 3524 employees, a market worth around $632.87M and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.02. Profit margin for the company is -22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 414.39% and -27.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Audacy Inc. (AUD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Audacy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.30% this year.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in Audacy Inc. (AUD), with 21.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.30% while institutional investors hold 60.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.02M, and float is at 108.65M with Short Float at 8.12%. Institutions hold 51.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.91 million shares valued at $22.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.50% of the AUD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lsv Asset Management with 6.86 million shares valued at $16.94 million to account for 5.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.82 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $14.37 million, while Hein Park Capital Management LP holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 3.97 million with a market value of $9.82 million.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Audacy Inc. (AUD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 16 times.