ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CFRX Stock Is Going Next

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) is -21.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.63 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.0% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 39.08% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is -8.86% and -23.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -26.62% off its SMA200. CFRX registered -36.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.3764 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3921.

The stock witnessed a -19.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.43%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.00% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.09% and -50.50% from its 52-week high.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), with 2.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.91% while institutional investors hold 53.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.85M, and float is at 24.70M with Short Float at 18.33%. Institutions hold 48.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 5.3 million shares valued at $26.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.47% of the CFRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 1.6 million shares valued at $8.08 million to account for 4.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.59 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $8.01 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $6.71 million.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) that is trading 103.91% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -69.03% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.1.