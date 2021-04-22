Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) is -3.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.74 and a high of $5.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CREX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is -27.28% and -41.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -23.13% off its SMA200. CREX registered 64.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3176 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5231.

The stock witnessed a -42.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.98%, and is -20.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.23% over the week and 10.44% over the month.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $16.29M and $17.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -96.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.29% and -79.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.30%).

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Creative Realities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $4.99M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -44.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.90% in year-over-year returns.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Creative Realities Inc. (CREX), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.76% while institutional investors hold 19.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.85M, and float is at 8.97M with Short Float at 4.89%. Institutions hold 17.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Argi Investment Services, LLC with over 0.5 million shares valued at $0.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.28% of the CREX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.36 million to account for 2.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 91737.0 shares representing 0.78% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Peak6 Investments, L.P. holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 28618.0 with a market value of $36917.0.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.