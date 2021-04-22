Curis Inc. (CRIS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

108 institutions hold shares in Curis Inc. (CRIS), with 5.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.24% while institutional investors hold 81.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.03M, and float is at 63.00M with Short Float at 24.98%. Institutions hold 75.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.71 million shares valued at $63.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the CRIS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sio Capital Management, LLC with 4.76 million shares valued at $38.96 million to account for 5.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 4.37 million shares representing 4.77% and valued at over $35.76 million, while RTW Investments LP holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 3.73 million with a market value of $30.53 million.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) is 26.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $13.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRIS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.42% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.37, the stock is -8.94% and -3.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 5.60% at the moment leaves the stock 97.19% off its SMA200. CRIS registered 1360.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 778.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.31.

The stock witnessed a -18.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.22%, and is -12.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.62% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $10.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1413.87% and -22.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Curis Inc. (CRIS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Curis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $2.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Curis Inc. (CRIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dentzer James E, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Dentzer James E sold 3,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $10.59 per share for a total of $32758.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67268.0 shares.

Curis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Dentzer James E (President & CEO) sold a total of 2,283 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $10.96 per share for $25022.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70362.0 shares of the CRIS stock.