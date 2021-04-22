Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 38.37% Change This Year

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is 38.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.20 and a high of $103.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DELL stock was last observed hovering at around $101.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.32% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -26.76% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $101.41, the stock is 10.12% and 16.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 40.96% off its SMA200. DELL registered 171.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.64.

The stock witnessed a 16.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.62%, and is 9.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has around 158000 employees, a market worth around $75.44B and $94.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.99 and Fwd P/E is 12.13. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.61% and -2.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.58 with sales reaching $23.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Top Institutional Holders

886 institutions hold shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), with 19.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 83.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 750.00M, and float is at 256.80M with Short Float at 2.89%. Institutions hold 81.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 37.31 million shares valued at $2.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.49% of the DELL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Elliott Investment Management L.P. with 24.83 million shares valued at $1.82 billion to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.58 million shares representing 5.63% and valued at over $1.14 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 15.04 million with a market value of $1.1 billion.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Insider Activity

A total of 137 insider transactions have happened at Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 82 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sweet Thomas W, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sweet Thomas W sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $87.74 per share for a total of $17.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84968.0 shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Rothberg Richard J (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 177,471 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $90.00 per share for $15.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the DELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Rothberg Richard J (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 177,474 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $14.2 million. The insider now directly holds 161,778 shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL).