Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 28.45% Upside

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) is -5.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.34 and a high of $29.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.45% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.63% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.61, the stock is 0.20% and 1.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -6.45% off its SMA200. DNB registered a loss of -11.84% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.17.

The stock witnessed a -3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.86%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has around 4039 employees, a market worth around $9.96B and $1.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.51. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.64% and -20.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $495.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.10% year-over-year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB), with 94M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.89% while institutional investors hold 96.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 199.28M, and float is at 141.00M with Short Float at 8.57%. Institutions hold 75.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lee Thomas H Partners Lp with over 103.82 million shares valued at $2.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 24.18% of the DNB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cannae Holdings, Inc. with 76.55 million shares valued at $1.91 billion to account for 17.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 31.21 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $777.11 million, while Capital World Investors holds 3.21% of the shares totaling 13.78 million with a market value of $343.03 million.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hipsher Bryan T., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hipsher Bryan T. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $23.30 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9000.0 shares.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Jabbour Anthony M (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 42,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $23.26 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the DNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Jabbour Anthony M (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 38,000 shares at an average price of $26.31 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 372,902 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB).