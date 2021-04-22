Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

103 institutions hold shares in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.70% while institutional investors hold 90.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.55M, and float is at 21.21M with Short Float at 8.38%. Institutions hold 88.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 4.95 million shares valued at $103.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.62% of the DYN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 3.16 million shares valued at $66.45 million to account for 6.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC which holds 2.96 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $62.16 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 2.9 million with a market value of $61.0 million.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) is -17.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.50 and a high of $32.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DYN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.32% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 33.69% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.24, the stock is 6.28% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -11.60% off its SMA200. DYN registered a loss of 0.52% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.33.

The stock witnessed a 9.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.57%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.70% and -46.65% from its 52-week high.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6.The EPS is expected to shrink by -286.80% this year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.