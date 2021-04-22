Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) up 138.68% since start of the year

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) is 138.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.89 and a high of $41.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGLE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.3% off its average median price target of $38.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.3% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -119.08% lower than the price target low of $20.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.35, the stock is 24.77% and 34.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 16.13% at the moment leaves the stock 107.79% off its SMA200. EGLE registered 334.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 179.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.08.

The stock witnessed a 17.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.29%, and is 27.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.70% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $536.04M and $275.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.55. Profit margin for the company is -12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 410.12% and 10.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $80.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE), with 260.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.09% while institutional investors hold 80.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.42M, and float is at 9.14M with Short Float at 7.13%. Institutions hold 79.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 4.22 million shares valued at $80.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.92% of the EGLE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP with 3.06 million shares valued at $58.19 million to account for 24.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.57 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $10.75 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.56% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $8.42 million.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oaktree Capital Group Holdings, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $34.87 per share for a total of $2.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.78 million shares.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Oaktree Capital Group Holdings (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $36.61 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.92 million shares of the EGLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings (10% Owner) disposed off 9,006 shares at an average price of $38.36 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 3,926,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE).