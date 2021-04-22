Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Is Up 16.69% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is 16.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.97 and a high of $37.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $36.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $42.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.18% off the consensus price target high of $46.77 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -18.02% lower than the price target low of $31.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.33, the stock is 1.21% and 3.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 14.42% off its SMA200. ENB registered 32.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.19.

The stock witnessed a 2.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.98%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 11200 employees, a market worth around $75.64B and $31.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.72 and Fwd P/E is 15.41. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.41% and -0.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $10.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

1,368 institutions hold shares in Enbridge Inc. (ENB), with 2.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 55.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.03B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 54.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 154.86 million shares valued at $4.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the ENB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 76.67 million shares valued at $2.45 billion to account for 3.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 69.07 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $2.21 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.05% of the shares totaling 61.68 million with a market value of $1.97 billion.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Enbridge Inc. (ENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 87.02% up over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 47.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.69% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.55.