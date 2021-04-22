Equillium Inc. (EQ) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) is 10.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.37 and a high of $27.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQ stock was last observed hovering at around $5.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.86% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 50.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.91, the stock is -13.34% and -23.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -13.86% off its SMA200. EQ registered 136.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.17.

The stock witnessed a -28.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.65%, and is -12.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 8.33% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 149.37% and -78.15% from its 52-week high.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equillium Inc. (EQ) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equillium Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.60% this year.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Equillium Inc. (EQ), with 15.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.94% while institutional investors hold 58.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.77M, and float is at 18.11M with Short Float at 7.08%. Institutions hold 27.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 2.24 million shares valued at $11.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.71% of the EQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Samsara BioCapital, LLC with 1.07 million shares valued at $5.75 million to account for 3.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Farallon Capital Management LLC which holds 0.7 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $3.75 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 2.41% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $3.75 million.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Equillium Inc. (EQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Connelly Stephen, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Connelly Stephen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $4.52 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

Equillium Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Keyes Jason A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $4.74 per share for $37914.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the EQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Connelly Stephen (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $5.62 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,018,000 shares of Equillium Inc. (EQ).