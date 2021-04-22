Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) is 14.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $17.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 15.13% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.58, the stock is -3.10% and -5.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 4.38% at the moment leaves the stock 40.97% off its SMA200. GSL registered 236.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.72.

The stock witnessed a -22.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.50%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $485.48M and $282.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.43 and Fwd P/E is 3.98. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 267.03% and -23.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Ship Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $70.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL), with 7.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.48% while institutional investors hold 29.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.28M, and float is at 30.04M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 23.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 2.2 million shares valued at $26.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.05% of the GSL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. with 1.24 million shares valued at $14.72 million to account for 3.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. which holds 0.86 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $10.17 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $6.33 million.