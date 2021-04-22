GNMK Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Now

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) is 64.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $24.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNMK stock was last observed hovering at around $24.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $24.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.04% off the consensus price target high of $24.05 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.04% higher than the price target low of $24.05 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.04, the stock is 0.20% and 10.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 48.31% off its SMA200. GNMK registered 186.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.78.

The stock witnessed a 0.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.67%, and is 0.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.20% over the week and 0.47% over the month.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $171.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 144.82. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.26% and -0.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $49.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.50% in year-over-year returns.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK), with 3.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.72% while institutional investors hold 110.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.81M, and float is at 68.45M with Short Float at 8.12%. Institutions hold 105.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.76 million shares valued at $157.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.72% of the GNMK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 6.67 million shares valued at $97.41 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.62 million shares representing 7.69% and valued at over $82.1 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 6.21% of the shares totaling 4.54 million with a market value of $66.25 million.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Insider Activity

A total of 139 insider transactions have happened at GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 95 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jensen Tyler, the company’s SVP, Engineering and Tech Dev. SEC filings show that Jensen Tyler sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $23.88 per share for a total of $11940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Shaw Christine (VP, Assay Development) sold a total of 274 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $18.56 per share for $5085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the GNMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Jensen Tyler (SVP, Engineering and Tech Dev) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $18.86 for $9430.0. The insider now directly holds 212,388 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK).

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 77.31% up over the past 12 months. QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) is 25.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.44% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.