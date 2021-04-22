HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

734 institutions hold shares in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), with institutional investors hold 19.81% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 19.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 36.17 million shares valued at $2.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.97% of the HDB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is WCM Investment Management, LLC with 34.74 million shares valued at $2.51 billion to account for 1.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vontobel Holding Limited which holds 21.11 million shares representing 1.15% and valued at over $1.53 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.91% of the shares totaling 16.78 million with a market value of $1.21 billion.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -5.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.65 and a high of $84.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $68.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $70.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.75% off the consensus price target high of $80.33 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -25.72% lower than the price target low of $54.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.48, the stock is -8.25% and -12.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 6.88% off its SMA200. HDB registered 75.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.33.

The stock witnessed a -12.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.94%, and is -2.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has around 116971 employees, a market worth around $125.13B and $752.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 183.84 and Fwd P/E is 23.70. Distance from 52-week low is 92.09% and -19.15% from its 52-week high.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is a “Buy”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 73.55% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.72% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.61.