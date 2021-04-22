Here are the top Institutional holders of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) shares

57 institutions hold shares in Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU), with 399.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 47.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.20M, and float is at 223.85M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 47.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ruffer LLP with over 27.01 million shares valued at $30.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.04% of the GAU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sun Valley Gold LLC with 23.72 million shares valued at $26.8 million to account for 10.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 12.44 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $14.06 million, while Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 10.49 million with a market value of $11.86 million.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) is 9.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $2.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GAU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.24% off the consensus price target high of $2.90 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.89% higher than the price target low of $1.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is 8.87% and 4.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 4.20% at the moment leaves the stock -7.33% off its SMA200. GAU registered 12.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1609 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2405.

The stock witnessed a 5.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.20%, and is 13.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4.84 and Fwd P/E is 9.05. Distance from 52-week low is 22.77% and -41.51% from its 52-week high.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galiano Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.30% this year.