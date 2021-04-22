Here are the top Institutional holders of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) shares

969 institutions hold shares in Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), with 258.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.78% while institutional investors hold 88.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 539.91M, and float is at 281.87M with Short Float at 5.98%. Institutions hold 45.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.91 million shares valued at $1.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.09% of the HRL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.09 million shares valued at $1.36 billion to account for 5.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 26.04 million shares representing 4.82% and valued at over $1.21 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 1.87% of the shares totaling 10.11 million with a market value of $471.3 million.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is 1.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.45 and a high of $52.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $47.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.44% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -18.28% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.31, the stock is -0.36% and -0.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -2.79% off its SMA200. HRL registered -3.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.09.

The stock witnessed a -2.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.77%, and is 1.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has around 20100 employees, a market worth around $25.30B and $9.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.17 and Fwd P/E is 25.34. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.88% and -10.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $2.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murano Elsa A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Murano Elsa A sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $48.06 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99469.0 shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Jamison Gary (Vice President and Treasurer) sold a total of 6,278 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $48.23 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3083.0 shares of the HRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Leitch Glenn R (Executive Vice President) disposed off 87,000 shares at an average price of $47.63 for $4.14 million. The insider now directly holds 113,432 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 13.95% up over the past 12 months. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is 28.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.75% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.9.