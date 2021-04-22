Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY)

149 institutions hold shares in Berry Corporation (BRY), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 98.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.88M, and float is at 79.10M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 96.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 12.91 million shares valued at $47.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.05% of the BRY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Benefit Street Partners, LLC with 12.7 million shares valued at $46.75 million to account for 15.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CarVal Investors, LP which holds 5.87 million shares representing 7.29% and valued at over $21.58 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $16.55 million.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) is 64.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $6.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.44% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.07, the stock is 4.67% and 11.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 4.84% at the moment leaves the stock 41.56% off its SMA200. BRY registered 149.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.35.

The stock witnessed a 10.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.29%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Berry Corporation (BRY) has around 347 employees, a market worth around $507.88M and $523.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.73. Profit margin for the company is -50.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.58% and -9.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

Berry Corporation (BRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berry Corporation (BRY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berry Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $118.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -720.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.90% in year-over-year returns.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Berry Corporation (BRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Benefit Street Partners LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benefit Street Partners LLC bought 88,452 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $3.67 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.7 million shares.

Berry Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Benefit Street Partners LLC (Director) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $3.82 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.61 million shares of the BRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Benefit Street Partners LLC (Director) acquired 175,000 shares at an average price of $3.96 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 12,314,823 shares of Berry Corporation (BRY).