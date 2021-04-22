Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI)

5 institutions hold shares in BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.89% while institutional investors hold 6.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.73M, and float is at 8.28M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 5.49% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 23153.0 shares valued at $38665.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the BIMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 17839.0 shares valued at $29791.0 to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) is -12.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $4.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIMI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.32% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.32% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is -11.61% and -19.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -21.80% off its SMA200. BIMI registered -44.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6756 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8583.

The stock witnessed a -21.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.96%, and is -5.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $29.40M and $12.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.61% and -64.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.60%).

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BOQI International Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.50% this year.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.