Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC)

51 institutions hold shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC), with institutional investors hold 38.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.52M, and float is at 23.28M with Short Float at 21.59%. Institutions hold 38.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 4.23 million shares valued at $42.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.32% of the PSAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc with 1.19 million shares valued at $11.89 million to account for 4.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd which holds 1.0 million shares representing 3.39% and valued at over $10.0 million, while Ramius Advisors LLC holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $6.62 million.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) is 17.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $20.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSAC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.73% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 41.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.77, the stock is -6.10% and -14.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 4.53% at the moment leaves the stock 2.05% off its SMA200. PSAC registered a gain of 20.97% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.81.

The stock witnessed a -4.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.79%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.97% and -43.28% from its 52-week high.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

