Is Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) a good stock to buy now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is 46.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.97 and a high of $40.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.14% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -9.53% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $39.43, the stock is 4.11% and 9.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 48.18% off its SMA200. TPX registered 283.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.93.

The stock witnessed a 1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.15%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $7.87B and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.12 and Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 295.39% and -1.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Top Institutional Holders

451 institutions hold shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), with 4.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 99.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 205.20M, and float is at 198.58M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 97.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.75 million shares valued at $506.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.29% of the TPX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.19 million shares valued at $437.2 million to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 15.15 million shares representing 7.51% and valued at over $409.12 million, while H Partners Management, LLC holds 5.85% of the shares totaling 11.8 million with a market value of $318.6 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rusing Steven H, the company’s EVP, President, U.S. Sales. SEC filings show that Rusing Steven H sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $39.54 per share for a total of $63257.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98147.0 shares.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that Rusing Steven H (EVP, President, U.S. Sales) sold a total of 73,493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $39.54 per share for $2.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98147.0 shares of the TPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, Rusing Steven H (EVP, President, U.S. Sales) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $39.51 for $15802.0. The insider now directly holds 118,427 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX).

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading 118.72% up over the past 12 months. Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is 86.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.07% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.