Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Volatility At 3.40%, Should You Add A Position?

1,652 institutions hold shares in Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), with 318.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 87.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.83M, and float is at 142.54M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 87.19% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.64 million shares valued at $5.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.15% of the LRCX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.29 million shares valued at $5.33 billion to account for 7.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 8.73 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $4.12 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 6.07 million with a market value of $2.87 billion.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is 35.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $229.69 and a high of $669.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LRCX stock was last observed hovering at around $613.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 28.22% off its average median price target of $655.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.84% off the consensus price target high of $800.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -69.2% lower than the price target low of $379.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $641.25, the stock is 3.66% and 10.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 4.60% at the moment leaves the stock 42.54% off its SMA200. LRCX registered 163.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $560.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $472.03.

The stock witnessed a 14.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.90%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $92.46B and $11.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.82 and Fwd P/E is 23.66. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.18% and -4.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lam Research Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.76 with sales reaching $3.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.10% in year-over-year returns.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meikle Scott Gerald, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Meikle Scott Gerald sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $521.60 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17024.0 shares.

Lam Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Hahn Ava (Chief Legal Officer & SVP) sold a total of 721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $570.75 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3434.0 shares of the LRCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Gottscho Richard A (Executive Vice President & CTO) disposed off 537 shares at an average price of $570.75 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 26,651 shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 147.53% up over the past 12 months. CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) is 10.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.74% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.22.