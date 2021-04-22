Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:MKTY Stock Is Going Next

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) is 87.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $18.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MKTY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $9.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.81% off the consensus price target high of $9.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.81% higher than the price target low of $9.60 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.85, the stock is -17.91% and -6.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 124.43% off its SMA200. MKTY registered 1361.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 386.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.57.

The stock witnessed a -39.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 113.77%, and is -17.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.01% over the week and 17.76% over the month.

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $102.75M and $9.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.03. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1941.52% and -53.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mechanical Technology Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 500.40% this year.

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY), with 3.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.85% while institutional investors hold 0.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.62M, and float is at 9.57M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 0.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Diametric Capital, LP with over 27462.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.28% of the MKTY Shares outstanding.

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 49.45% up over the past 12 months. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is 43.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 92.03% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 14600.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.