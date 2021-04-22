MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

102 institutions hold shares in MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX), with 718.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.13% while institutional investors hold 105.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.82M, and float is at 17.97M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 102.80% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 4.48 million shares valued at $174.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.70% of the MAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.29 million shares valued at $50.31 million to account for 3.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.89 million shares representing 2.33% and valued at over $34.78 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.07% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $30.9 million.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) is -12.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.62 and a high of $70.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.16% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 9.53% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.38, the stock is -4.71% and -28.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 4.31% at the moment leaves the stock -21.81% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.91.

The stock witnessed a -25.41% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.58%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $584.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 85.95. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.02% and -51.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MediaAlpha Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $172.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.70% year-over-year.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INSIGNIA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that INSIGNIA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $46.00 per share for a total of $85.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MediaAlpha Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Sinanyan Tigran sold a total of 84,893 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $44.62 per share for $3.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7657.0 shares of the MAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Yi Steven disposed off 841,868 shares at an average price of $44.62 for $37.56 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX).