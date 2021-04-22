Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 98.85% Upside

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) is -4.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDGS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $158.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.85% off the consensus price target high of $158.61 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.85% higher than the price target low of $158.61 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.82, the stock is -8.43% and -25.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 4.60% at the moment leaves the stock -12.38% off its SMA200. MDGS registered 30.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4781 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3159.

The stock witnessed a -23.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.46%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.57% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $42.39M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.18% and -64.66% from its 52-week high.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medigus Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2021..

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), with 6.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.88% while institutional investors hold 2.43% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 2.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warberg Asset Management, LLC with over 13000.0 shares valued at $24830.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.06% of the MDGS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 10919.0 shares valued at $20855.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.