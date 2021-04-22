Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -49.36% Change This Year

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) is -49.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high of $16.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTCR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $19.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 77.89% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.98, the stock is -29.40% and -48.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 6.99% at the moment leaves the stock -54.53% off its SMA200. MTCR registered a loss of -60.36% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.2839 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.0660.

The stock witnessed a -49.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.93%, and is -15.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.85% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.99% and -75.42% from its 52-week high.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Metacrine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.70% this year.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in Metacrine Inc. (MTCR), with 5.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.41% while institutional investors hold 79.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.15M, and float is at 20.34M with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 62.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 3.06 million shares valued at $24.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.69% of the MTCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is venBio Partners LLC with 3.06 million shares valued at $24.04 million to account for 11.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 1.31 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $10.29 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 3.92% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $8.08 million.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.