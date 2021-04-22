Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

113 institutions hold shares in Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.61% while institutional investors hold 71.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.70M, and float is at 41.13M with Short Float at 5.86%. Institutions hold 69.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 9.61 million shares valued at $22.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.49% of the NERV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.25 million shares valued at $9.95 million to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.21 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $5.17 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $4.0 million.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) is 7.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.81 and a high of $15.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NERV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is -6.84% and -17.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 4.56% at the moment leaves the stock -20.59% off its SMA200. NERV registered -63.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8729 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0843.

The stock witnessed a -15.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.64%, and is 3.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $106.34M and $41.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.45. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.23% and -83.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $30M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.70% year-over-year.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reilly Joseph H., the company’s SVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Reilly Joseph H. sold 3,228 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $2.64 per share for a total of $8522.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31747.0 shares.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Race Geoff (EVP, CFO & CBO) sold a total of 6,190 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $2.64 per share for $16342.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the NERV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Luthringer Remy (CEO) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $2.64 for $3432.0. The insider now directly holds 66,490 shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV).

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) that is trading -34.64% down over the past 12 months. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is -23.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.63% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.89.