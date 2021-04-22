Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) – The 6.31% Upside Potential Remains

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) is 108.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $14.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.18, the stock is -0.50% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 50.96% off its SMA200. NTP registered 138.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.76.

The stock witnessed a 3.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.55%, and is -7.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.97% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $468.32M and $71.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.68. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.94% and -17.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nam Tai Property Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.80% this year.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP), with 33.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.81% while institutional investors hold 41.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.20M, and float is at 16.54M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 17.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd with over 5.77 million shares valued at $33.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.73% of the NTP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Iszo Capital LP with 4.15 million shares valued at $24.29 million to account for 10.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kahn Brothers Group Inc. which holds 1.41 million shares representing 3.60% and valued at over $8.27 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $2.6 million.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading 22.04% up over the past 12 months. Celestica Inc. (CLS) is 83.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.8% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.