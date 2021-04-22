Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Volatility At 10.50%, Should You Add A Position?

26 institutions hold shares in Neovasc Inc. (NVCN), with 21.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.09% while institutional investors hold 42.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.98M, and float is at 55.58M with Short Float at 4.32%. Institutions hold 29.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnetar Financial LLC with over 0.72 million shares valued at $0.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.08% of the NVCN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 0.25 million shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 0.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 0.23 million shares representing 0.34% and valued at over $0.22 million, while USCA RIA LLC holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.14 million.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) is -8.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $3.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVCN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -14.06% and -35.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 13.78% at the moment leaves the stock -45.71% off its SMA200. NVCN registered -63.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1209 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2743.

The stock witnessed a -30.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.89%, and is -5.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.50% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $58.28M and $1.96M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.94% and -74.26% from its 52-week high.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neovasc Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $1.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.00% in year-over-year returns.