New Big Money Means Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

146 institutions hold shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL), with 5.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.00% while institutional investors hold 76.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.67M, and float is at 20.57M with Short Float at 2.87%. Institutions hold 60.79% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.98 million shares valued at $46.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.69% of the AOSL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.44 million shares valued at $34.12 million to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.2 million shares representing 4.65% and valued at over $28.32 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.06% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $24.72 million.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is 28.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.21 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AOSL stock was last observed hovering at around $28.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.73% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -16.81% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.37, the stock is -6.02% and -11.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 6.79% at the moment leaves the stock 35.36% off its SMA200. AOSL registered 248.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.28.

The stock witnessed a -13.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.78%, and is -6.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) has around 3978 employees, a market worth around $793.26M and $539.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.28 and Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 269.91% and -29.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $157.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -452.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.60% year-over-year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Xue Bing, the company’s EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development. SEC filings show that Xue Bing sold 2,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $31.14 per share for a total of $82832.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53355.0 shares.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Xue Bing (EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development) sold a total of 695 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $34.63 per share for $24068.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29585.0 shares of the AOSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Xue Bing (Senior VP of Global Sales) disposed off 1,773 shares at an average price of $27.14 for $48121.0. The insider now directly holds 30,280 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL).

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is trading 81.00% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 222.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.62% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.78.