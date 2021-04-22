New Big Money Means Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

136 institutions hold shares in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB), with 28.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.11% while institutional investors hold 71.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.90M, and float is at 79.85M with Short Float at 8.36%. Institutions hold 53.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.47 million shares valued at $16.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.87% of the SELB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.0 million shares valued at $15.15 million to account for 4.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artal Group S.A. which holds 4.5 million shares representing 4.00% and valued at over $13.63 million, while BVF Inc. holds 2.94% of the shares totaling 3.3 million with a market value of $10.01 million.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is 26.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $5.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SELB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -28.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is -7.13% and -10.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 4.92% at the moment leaves the stock 18.50% off its SMA200. SELB registered 39.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1566 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5803.

The stock witnessed a -17.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.63%, and is -3.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $438.18M and $16.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 161.21% and -32.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-842.40%).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $6.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 129.00% year-over-year.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARABE TIMOTHY C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARABE TIMOTHY C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $4.10 per share for a total of $41000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that TRABER PETER G (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $4.50 per share for $45000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98000.0 shares of the SELB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, TRABER PETER G (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.53 for $45295.0. The insider now directly holds 88,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -11.07% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.61% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.43.