New Big Money Means Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

125 institutions hold shares in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX), with 4.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.73% while institutional investors hold 64.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.68M, and float is at 48.13M with Short Float at 4.22%. Institutions hold 58.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.58 million shares valued at $24.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the UBX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.8 million shares valued at $19.93 million to account for 6.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.88 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $15.1 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $8.24 million.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) is -4.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $15.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UBX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -25.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is -13.20% and -25.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -15.19% off its SMA200. UBX registered -21.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.65.

The stock witnessed a -26.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.04%, and is -10.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 84.93% and -67.42% from its 52-week high.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.10% this year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by David Nathaniel E, the company’s President. SEC filings show that David Nathaniel E sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $5.24 per share for a total of $8.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that David Nathaniel E (President) bought a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $8.90 per share for $28478.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.33 million shares of the UBX stock.