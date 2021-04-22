Overview of Three Hot Stocks: Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares are -7.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.37% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -16.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 2.02% and -7.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 12, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the UNIT stock is an Equal Weight, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 16, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the UNIT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.94. The forecasts give the Uniti Group Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.94% or -81.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -322.20% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the -$0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, up 2.10% from -$3.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 433,218 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 122,354. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 354,031 and 122,354 in purchases and sales respectively.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST), on the other hand, is trading around $43.19 with a market cap of $6.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.69 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NVST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $292.5 million. This represented 60.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $732.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.68 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.34 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $6.88 billion from $6.61 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $283.9 million, significantly lower than the $397.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $236.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Envista Holdings Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 336,699 shares. Insider sales totaled 347,378 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 374.59k shares after the latest sales, with 16.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 159.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Envista Holdings Corporation having a total of 376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 24.88 million shares worth more than $839.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $480.35 million and represent 8.86% of shares outstanding.