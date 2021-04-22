Positives for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) as stock gains in recent trading

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) is -7.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $41.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APRE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 23.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.57, the stock is -5.56% and -19.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -74.99% off its SMA200. APRE registered -86.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.7965 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.5540.

The stock witnessed a -18.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.97%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.00% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.81% and -88.88% from its 52-week high.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.90% this year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE), with 4.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.34% while institutional investors hold 75.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.19M, and float is at 18.45M with Short Float at 8.14%. Institutions hold 57.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 1.43 million shares valued at $7.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.73% of the APRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 1.38 million shares valued at $6.78 million to account for 6.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 1.27 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $6.24 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.95% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $6.21 million.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Redmile Group, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Redmile Group, LLC sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $5.58 per share for a total of $2.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.77 million shares.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that 5AM Ventures IV, L.P. (Former 10% holder) sold a total of 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $25.30 per share for $4.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the APRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, KDev Investments AB (10% Owner) disposed off 241,703 shares at an average price of $34.55 for $8.35 million. The insider now directly holds 1,992,586 shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE).