Positives for Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) as stock gains in recent trading

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) is 6.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $19.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UUU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $5.33, the stock is -21.39% and -27.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 28.47% off its SMA200. UUU registered 1087.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 149.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.83.

The stock witnessed a -28.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.96%, and is -24.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.07% over the week and 10.09% over the month.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $13.75M and $18.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1199.37% and -73.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.00%).

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Analyst Forecasts

Universal Security Instruments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -331.30% this year.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU), with 250.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.84% while institutional investors hold 22.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.31M, and float is at 1.92M with Short Float at 6.48%. Institutions hold 19.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.38% of the UUU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.55 million to account for 4.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raymond James & Associates, Inc. which holds 73513.0 shares representing 3.18% and valued at over $0.37 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 67123.0 with a market value of $0.34 million.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is 305.81% higher over the past 12 months. Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is 112.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.4% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.47.