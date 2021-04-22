Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

197 institutions hold shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.95% while institutional investors hold 76.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.43M, and float is at 60.54M with Short Float at 3.65%. Institutions hold 73.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.41 million shares valued at $61.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.81% of the RYAM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is DDD Partners, LLC with 4.26 million shares valued at $27.77 million to account for 6.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 4.24 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $27.67 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $23.64 million.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) is 38.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RYAM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.02, the stock is -2.03% and -3.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 52.12% off its SMA200. RYAM registered 802.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.71.

The stock witnessed a -4.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.22%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $580.26M and $1.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 164.00. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 849.47% and -20.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $520.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.90% in year-over-year returns.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading 32.98% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.