Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) is 2.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.17 and a high of $56.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVMD stock was last observed hovering at around $38.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.16% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.4% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.86% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $40.48, the stock is -5.97% and -10.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 5.64% at the moment leaves the stock 7.62% off its SMA200. RVMD registered 57.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.23.

The stock witnessed a -18.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.52%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.19% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $2.88B and $43.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.21% and -27.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.20%).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolution Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $9.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), with 4.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.23% while institutional investors hold 85.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.40M, and float is at 55.21M with Short Float at 11.26%. Institutions hold 80.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.34 million shares valued at $369.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.73% of the RVMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP III, LLC with 7.02 million shares valued at $278.08 million to account for 9.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.04 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $159.86 million, while Column Group LLC holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 3.58 million with a market value of $141.74 million.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Svennilson Peter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Svennilson Peter sold 24,701 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $43.83 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.61 million shares.

Revolution Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Svennilson Peter (Director) sold a total of 46,228 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $44.80 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.62 million shares of the RVMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Svennilson Peter (Director) disposed off 27,953 shares at an average price of $45.60 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 1,641,158 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD).