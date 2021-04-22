Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Is Up 17.01% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is 17.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.66 and a high of $53.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPR stock was last observed hovering at around $44.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.63% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -3.95% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.74, the stock is -4.17% and -1.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 43.65% off its SMA200. SPR registered 136.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.96.

The stock witnessed a -5.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.90%, and is -3.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $4.84B and $3.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 199.74. Profit margin for the company is -25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.08% and -14.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.86 with sales reaching $901.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -265.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.40% in year-over-year returns.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Top Institutional Holders

415 institutions hold shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.06% while institutional investors hold 79.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.20M, and float is at 103.58M with Short Float at 7.28%. Institutions hold 79.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.99 million shares valued at $351.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.52% of the SPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Scopia Capital Management LP with 5.73 million shares valued at $223.93 million to account for 5.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.49 million shares representing 5.21% and valued at over $214.6 million, while Sculptor Capital, LP holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 5.2 million with a market value of $203.37 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $48.77 per share for a total of $24385.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12667.0 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 3.70% up over the past 12 months. CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) is 48.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.75% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.