These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Fluent Inc. (FLNT)

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is -32.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 48.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is -11.28% and -35.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock -6.42% off its SMA200. FLNT registered 157.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8418 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4776.

The stock witnessed a -23.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.73%, and is -10.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $292.70M and $310.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 127.86 and Fwd P/E is 24.69. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.93% and -57.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluent Inc. (FLNT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $70.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 226.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in Fluent Inc. (FLNT), with 33.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.08% while institutional investors hold 55.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.75M, and float is at 41.18M with Short Float at 5.78%. Institutions hold 31.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Weber, Alan W. with over 5.82 million shares valued at $30.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.14% of the FLNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 4.56 million shares valued at $24.22 million to account for 5.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.83 million shares representing 3.47% and valued at over $15.04 million, while Tieton Capital Management, LLC holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $11.35 million.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Fluent Inc. (FLNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schulke Ryan, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Schulke Ryan bought 5,085 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $2.58 per share for a total of $13130.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85500.0 shares.

Fluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Conlin Matthew (President) bought a total of 8,129 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $2.54 per share for $20630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67570.0 shares of the FLNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Conlin Matthew (President) acquired 14,441 shares at an average price of $2.32 for $33531.0. The insider now directly holds 59,441 shares of Fluent Inc. (FLNT).