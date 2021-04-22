These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Olo Inc. (OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) is -18.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.92 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLO stock was last observed hovering at around $27.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19%.

Currently trading at $28.41, the stock is -0.63% and -2.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 4.37% at the moment leaves the stock -2.30% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.74.

The stock witnessed a -9.55% in the last 1 month and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Olo Inc. (OLO) has around 433 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $98.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.75% and -18.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.40%).

Olo Inc. (OLO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Olo Inc. (OLO), with 37.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.83% while institutional investors hold 39.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.69M, and float is at 16.69M with Short Float at 3.62%. Institutions hold 37.95% of the Float.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murray Andrew J., the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Murray Andrew J. sold 272,807 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $28.59 per share for a total of $7.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Olo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Rottenberg Linda (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $25.00 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the OLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Gardner Brandon (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 6,000 shares of Olo Inc. (OLO).